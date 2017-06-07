The Fisher family gains an angel

Ryan Sutherland was a writer for the Cardinal Courier.

By Diana Russo, Editor in Chief

Ryan Thomas Sutherland, a 29 year old St. John Fisher College student from Chili passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 3.

Sutherland’s interests made him unique and shaped his character. For example, he created a podcast, was an artist and was a media and communication student who wrote for the Cardinal Courier at Fisher.

Jeremy Sarachan, Professor and Chair of the Media and Communication Department at Fisher said, “Ryan had just come to Fisher in the spring of 2017 as a non-traditional transfer student and a veteran. He was charming and eager to learn. I had the pleasure of having him in my seminar, Emergent Media, and I had the honor of meeting with him often to discuss his work and research. He was to be a Cardinal Courier editor this fall. A great person. This is a significant tragedy.”

Sutherland’s ambition, dedication, intelligence and genuine personality has made a forever impact on the Cardinal Courier. As a result, the Cardinal Courier is developing an award in Sutherland’s remembrance to annually honor an individual who holds the highest level of character and integrity as Sutherland did.

Upon his passing, Sutherland’s personal Facebook page flooded with sympathetic messages and pictures of him. Kathy Appleton, Sutherland’s aunt, wrote on his Facebook, “he was smart, funny, tall, quiet and serious. Such a creative mind, a talented writer and artist. So much potential!”

Sutherland also followed his grandfather’s footsteps and served in the United States Navy from 2007-2010.

Sheela Fejeran, friend of Sutherland, said, “I used to work with him (Sutherland) in USS Milius. He was a very funny and friendly person. There’s a lot of lives that he impacted, especially when he was still in the navy.”

Friends may attend calling hours at the New Comer Funeral Home, 2636 Ridgeway Ave, on Thursday June 8 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Services will begin at 10 a.m. at the New Comer Funeral Home on Friday June 9.

St. John Fisher College is centered around “The Fisher Family” and it is a tragedy to lose someone that has made such an impact at Fisher. I hope that faculty, staff and students remember Sutherland and use this loss to strengthen the Fisher Family bond.

Sutherland’s obituary in the Democrat and Chronicle can be found here.