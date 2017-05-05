Fisher to host state championship meet

While the school year comes to an end, the Cardinals track & field program will be in action throughout the month of May.

Khari Demos, Sports Editor

The Polisseni Track and Field Complex will be the home for 2017 NYSCTC Outdoor Championship meet on Friday. This will be the second home meet for the Cardinals, following the April 29 Cardinal Classic and prior to the Cardinals Last Chance meet on May 13.

This season has seen success for both the men’s and women’s track and field programs. Both teams had 4th and 2nd place finishes in the conferences respectively.

First place finishes came for the 16th ranked men’s team with Mark VanMarter in the long jump and high jump, Pete Girardi in the 400 dash and 400 meter hurdles, Eddie Mahana in the 110 meter hurdles, and Charles Collins in his record setting pace in the 5K race. On the women’s side 4×400 relay team of Chelsea Cleveland, Emily Strong, Sydney Saccone, Emily Strong and Tayler Dence. Dence also set a record for Fisher in the 400 meter hurdles.

The Cardinals last event was this past weekend with the Cardinal Classic. Although many Fisher athletes highlighted the event, the biggest story came from Samantha Gehl who competed for the first time after recovering from bone cancer. The illness was so severe that she is currently walking with a prosthetic leg.

Many track and field members will be looking to the 2017 ECAC Championships on May 17. Girardi, Haley Brust, Erica Pawlewicz and several others have qualified to compete in the meet, with the chance to earn a spot in the May 25 National Championship meet at Mt. Union college.