End of semester success

A look at how faculty and students feel about the end of the semester.

Mehmet Ozen, Staff Writer

As it is every year, the end of the school year proves to be a very busy time for both students and professors. There are many sporting events, exams, grading and graduation preparation still to be done as the year draws near conclusion.

Being a sophomore and a wide receiver on the football team, Will Blake said mental preparation is they key to success for final exams and end of semester preparation.

“Final exams are tough because it is the entire information that was covered in the entire semester,” he said. “Essays are better because you have more time to show what you know and what you studied for.”

This time of the year can also be stressful for students, professors, and faculty members.

Dr. Lauren Vicker is a Media and Communication professor, who also teaches in the Wegmans School of Pharmacy and is the Internship Director. With over two decades of teaching experience, she said that exam preparation is not the most difficult part, but rather grading is.

“The end of the semester is extremely stressful for faculty, because we are so overwhelmed with grading,” she explained. “It’s not so much pressure to get exams ready in our field, but there are a lot of final presentations of semester-long projects with many components. “

She added that the pressure of grading can be immense when there are multiple classes to be responsible for, and can be difficult to balance.

“So we might have one project that has a written component, a presentation, and team peer evaluations, and even students’ self-evaluations,” she continued. “It’s like juggling a lot of balls in the air, and then times that by 3 or 4 classes. It can be a challenge to get it all done by the time final grades are due.”

Dr. Todd Sodano shares similar sentiment as Vicker. As an Associate Professor and Director in Film and Television Studies in the Media Communication department, he said teaching is not a nine-to-five job, but that it requires extensive work outside the classroom.

“Towards the end of the semester, more responsibility is required for the professors,” he said. “You have to mentally prepare for the upcoming semester, and grading is a big part of that.”

St. John Fisher College has all the resources to provide for students, faculty, and professors. There are research help desk hours available Monday’s, Tuesday’s, and Wednesday’s from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Also, there are hours available Thursday’s and Friday’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. These research help desk hours are available until May 5. Visit the library’s website for more information on exam hours at sjfc.edu./library.