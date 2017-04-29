Softball team finishes regular season red hot

Lindsey Thayer and the Cardinals finish up the regular season today.

Tanner Swan, Editor In Chief

The St. John Fisher softball team is on fire with 12 consecutive wins, and currently ranked sixth in the country with the possibility of moving up further in the rankings with more wins this weekend.

The Cardinals have dominated conference play after splitting two doubleheader meetings with Ithaca and Stevens. The 10-2 overall conference record has Fisher clinched for a two seed in the conference tournament set to take on Stevens in the first game of a double elimination tournament.

However, Fisher is expected to make the NCAA tournament regardless with a 31-5 record.

The winning streak has been fueled by Lindsey Thayer’s dominating stretch that included a perfect game against Alfred. She earned National Player of the Week honors by the NFCA on Wednesday.

There is still a meeting at Utica today in a doubleheader affair with the first game starting at 1 p.m, so the Cardinals look to continue their momentum into the most important portion of the season in hopes of eventually earning a second consecutive appearance in the College World Series.

* Check back for a conference tournament preview next week.