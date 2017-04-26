LATEST STORIES

Fisher storming through conference play

Posted on April 26, 2017 by tswan14 in Sports, Top stories

St. John Fisher baseball continues its hot streak and dominant play over fellow Empire 8 opponents.

Khari Demos, Sports Editor

St. John Fisher baseball has been on a school record 15 game winning streak. The No. 18 ranked Cardinals have stayed hot throughout the season, still undefeated in the month of April and winners in 18 of their last 19 contests.

The story of the winning streak has been the production from the Cardinal bats. Since the March 30 loss to RIT, Fisher has averaged 11.6 runs per game and has scored double-digit runs in 9 of their 15 games.

Fisher’s most recent victories came this weekend over conference opponents Elmira and Houghton. The Cardinals outscored both schools 53-23 in that span.

Captain Malcom Kelsey was the catalyst, going 8 of 15 at the plate and eight RBI’s in the weekend slate. The Senior outfielder had his best game of the season against Elmira, going 3 of 5 and batting in three runs.

This 15 game winning streak will be put on the line again when Elmira comes to Dugan Yard on April 26 for a doubleheader to finish a three game series.  Fisher will finish out the week with a matchup with Utica and a double-header with Stevens.

