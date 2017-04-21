Empire 8 lax postseason race heating up

St. John Fisher lacrosse teams battle it out to make Empire 8 playoffs.

Cardinal Courier staff

The race to make the Empire 8 Conference postseason is heating up, and both St. John Fisher lacrosse teams are right in the middle of it.

The women’s team enters the weekend with a 9-4 overall record and 3-3 conference record while the men post a 8-6 overall record and 3-3 in-conference.

The overall record means nothing for both men’s and women’s teams when it comes to making the top four for postseason Empire 8 play. It is solely based on conference records, and all sorts of tie breaking rules could come into play judging by how the season is shaking out.

The women’s team have two very important conference games coming up starting with Alfred on Saturday and Elmira on the following Wednesday. If the Cardinals were to win both games, then they will get into the conference tournament regardless due to having the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over both Utica and Hartwick.

For the men’s team, it gets a whole lot more complicated. The Cardinals also have two remaining conference contests upcoming with Utica on Saturday and Alfred on the following Saturday. Currently sitting in fifth place, Fisher would need to win both games in order to stay in contention for the postseason. Additionally, head coach John Johnson and his crew would need at least one loss from Nazareth or at least two losses from Hartwick.

The Cardinals have a head to head tiebreaker over Nazareth due to the 10-8 victory over the Golden Flyers on April 1, but do not have one over Hartwick due to the overtime loss earlier in the season.

Nazareth still has to play current top dog Stevens, and Hartwick still has to face Utica and current second seed Ithaca. Utica is also very much involved with a 3-3 conference record, making the game against Fisher crucial for both teams.

Confused? Check here to read more on tiebreakers.

All in all, both teams still have a very good chance to make the Empire 8 postseason, as the women aspire to claim their sixth straight Empire 8 title.