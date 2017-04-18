Golf team wins yet another E8 Championship

The Fisher men’s golf program continues its dynasty it has developed within the Empire 8 with another conference championship.

St. John Fisher men’s golf has continued its dominance over the Empire 8, winning its seventh straight conference title on Saturday.

The title win comes off of seventh and eighth place finishes for the Cardinals in the McDaniel Spring Invitational and The Hershey Cup, respectively.

Fisher capped the day off by finishing at 1250 overall, while Stevens Institute of Technology finished second at 1285 and Moravian College finished with a score of 1292.

Coach Bob Simms’ run at Fisher has been rather historic. Since he took over as head coach in 2000, Simms has guided the men’s golf program to conference championships in 14 of those 17 seasons.

Simms has had some great talent to work with, and has had several consecutive senior classes graduate with championships in all of their seasons at Fisher.

Karl Deuble is one of those seniors that has experienced that achievement. He said this year’s roster is different than the past conference champions.

“The previous teams that I was on were much more results oriented,” Deuble feels. “While this team is more focused on the process.”

The Cardinals are led by three First-Team All-Conference selections in Jeff Palmerino, Joel Jakubowicz and Deuble. Colin McGaugh was picked as the Empire 8 Conference Rookie of the Year and Nicholas Calabrese was also a Second-Team All-Conference selection.

Fisher will get back on the green at the Laker Spring Tournament on April 29 at the Oswego Country Club.