Fisher baseball moves to 15-6 after sweep of St. Lawrence

The Cardinals have won their past seven games.

St. John Fisher’s baseball team is on track to earn another spot in the Division III Championships after winning their last seven games. Most recently, the Cardinals avenged an early season loss to RIT and then went on to sweep St. Lawrence University in a three-game series at Dugan Yard.

The first game, on April 8, Fisher used Evan Ryan’s five RBI and Thomas Pasquale’s four RBI to score 16 runs en route to a 16-12 offensively dominated game. Trevor Rumsey earned his first win of the season in one inning of relief.

The next day, Fisher and St. Lawrence engaged in a doubleheader.

During their first game, Fisher trailed by four at the bottom of the fourth. This was until Ryan Prevost hit the ball that brought Allen Murphy home. A series of outstanding singles by Ryan Fahy, Thomas Pasquale and Justin Graham loaded all of the bases. Murphy then managed to make contact to tie the game, bringing Fahy and Eisenmenger home while leaving Scott Eisenmenger on third base.

Pitchers Jason Wasilak and Kyle Chambers showed their pitching ability during the remaining three innings to prevent St. Lawrence from scoring, with chambers pitching three strikeouts to earn his first career save. Chambers was recognized as Empire 8’s Pitcher of the Week after the game. Fisher extended its lead to the final score of 7- 4 when Fahy struck the ball that bought Graham and Ryan home in the sixth inning.

Fisher’s second game of the doubleheader started off stronger than its first, with Ryan scoring on a throwing error by a St. Lawrence outfielder in the bottom of the first. The Cardinals scored twice more in the inning and three more times in the second inning, giving Fisher a 9-0 lead. St. Lawrence’s first score came off of a hit by Isaac Lewis at the top of the third inning.

However, that was not even close to enough for St. Lawrence as the Cardinals cruised to a 11-3 victory.

With the win, Fisher holds a 15-6 record, on track to beat its 2016 season record of 39-13.

Fisher’s next game is Wednesday against the SUNY Brockport at Dugan Yard.