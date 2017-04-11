SGA Awards 2017
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
By Peggy Hogan-Rao, Managing Editor
The Student Government Association (SGA) awards was held on Sunday April 9, from 5- 7:30 p.m. This awards ceremony recognized all clubs, organizations and individuals on campus for their great successes throughout the school year.
Kelsey Michener, vice president of clubs and organizations, said “It’s a great event to let everyone come together and get dressed up, and celebrate the year.”
Michaleigh Moylan, formerly on SGA eboard, was not nominated for an award, but was invited to the ceremony. She said “I think it’s a nice little end of the year celebration to celebrate all the successes that the clubs and organizations have had, all the events that they’ve put on, and I think it’s a nice way to recognize all the efforts that students have put in during the year.”
The Award winners are as follows:
Event of the Year: SAB’s Just Wing It
Educational Program of the Year: SPOT
Best Special Interest Club: Students Who Advocate Volunteering
Best Arts/Performance Club: Fisher Players
Faculty of the Year: Jennifer Pluretti
Best New Club: American Marketing Association (AMA)
Best new initiative: Rocks of Unity
Service Project of the Year: Color the Roc
Best Publicity: Fisher Players
Club of the Year: BSU (Black Student Union)
Club Officer of the Year: Ashley Flanagan
When asked about how she felt about being given this award, Flanagan said “I was honored to receive it and to be recognized for all the hard work that I’ve put into the clubs such as SAB, Fisher Swingbirds, and Fisher Players throughout my time at Fisher.”
Freshman of the Year: Joe Gala
Before Gala was recognized for his award, he was already enjoying the ceremony. He said “Just to get nominated and to get the opportunity to come here is an honor.”
He also felt like the ceremony was great for the clubs to come together. He went on to say “I think it’s really great to be among this group of people at this ceremony.”
Sophomore of the Year: James Nyugen
Junior of the Year: Emily Jeffries
Seniors of the Year: James Rustowicz and James Ungaro
Spirit Award: Colby Brown
Finance Rising Star Award: Nicole Matos-Perez
Finance Committee Member of the Year: John Woodworth
SGA Senator of the Year: Meghan Cleary
Club Advisor of the Year: Jackie Bokor
Staff member of the Year: Steve Rule (from Lackmann)
SGA President’s Award: Emily Ferry
Jennifer Paterson Koon Peacemaking Fund Award’s Honorable Mention: Emily Jeffries and James Nyugen
Jennifer Paterson Koon Peacemaking Fund Award: Megan Eddy
Fisher Creed Award: Lindsey Michaud
Senior Legacy Award: Colby Brown
Leave a Reply