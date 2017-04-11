SGA Awards 2017

The awards recognized clubs, organizations and individuals on campus.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Peggy Hogan-Rao, Managing Editor

The Student Government Association (SGA) awards was held on Sunday April 9, from 5- 7:30 p.m. This awards ceremony recognized all clubs, organizations and individuals on campus for their great successes throughout the school year.

Kelsey Michener, vice president of clubs and organizations, said “It’s a great event to let everyone come together and get dressed up, and celebrate the year.”

Michaleigh Moylan, formerly on SGA eboard, was not nominated for an award, but was invited to the ceremony. She said “I think it’s a nice little end of the year celebration to celebrate all the successes that the clubs and organizations have had, all the events that they’ve put on, and I think it’s a nice way to recognize all the efforts that students have put in during the year.”

The Award winners are as follows:

Event of the Year: SAB’s Just Wing It

Educational Program of the Year: SPOT

Best Special Interest Club: Students Who Advocate Volunteering

Best Arts/Performance Club: Fisher Players

Faculty of the Year: Jennifer Pluretti

Best New Club: American Marketing Association (AMA)

Best new initiative: Rocks of Unity

Service Project of the Year: Color the Roc

Best Publicity: Fisher Players

Club of the Year: BSU (Black Student Union)

Club Officer of the Year: Ashley Flanagan

When asked about how she felt about being given this award, Flanagan said “I was honored to receive it and to be recognized for all the hard work that I’ve put into the clubs such as SAB, Fisher Swingbirds, and Fisher Players throughout my time at Fisher.”

Freshman of the Year: Joe Gala

Before Gala was recognized for his award, he was already enjoying the ceremony. He said “Just to get nominated and to get the opportunity to come here is an honor.”

He also felt like the ceremony was great for the clubs to come together. He went on to say “I think it’s really great to be among this group of people at this ceremony.”

Sophomore of the Year: James Nyugen

Junior of the Year: Emily Jeffries

Seniors of the Year: James Rustowicz and James Ungaro

Spirit Award: Colby Brown

Finance Rising Star Award: Nicole Matos-Perez

Finance Committee Member of the Year: John Woodworth

SGA Senator of the Year: Meghan Cleary

Club Advisor of the Year: Jackie Bokor

Staff member of the Year: Steve Rule (from Lackmann)

SGA President’s Award: Emily Ferry

Jennifer Paterson Koon Peacemaking Fund Award’s Honorable Mention: Emily Jeffries and James Nyugen

Jennifer Paterson Koon Peacemaking Fund Award: Megan Eddy

Fisher Creed Award: Lindsey Michaud

Senior Legacy Award: Colby Brown