Fisher overpowers Houghton on senior day

The women’s lacrosse team have won two straight after winning an E8 contest on senior day.

*All photos provided by St. John Fisher athletics

Robert Kells, Staff Writer

The St. John Fisher women’s lacrosse team outpaced Houghton 15-1 on April 8th at Growney Stadium. The win moved Fisher to 6-3 overall, with an Empire 8 record of 1-2.

The Cardinals started firing out of the gate and never looked back, scoring the first seven goals of the game before Houghton netted its first with just under two minutes to play in the first half. Junior Mackenzie LeVan netted three of her four goals in the first half. All three goals were assisted by senior Jordan Johnson, who recorded a total of four assists during the game. Her huge day broke the St. John Fisher record for most career assists at 88.

The second half was all Fisher, as the team scored eight unanswered goals. Senior Jamie Wallace scored her 15th goal of the season, while Johnson netted two to push her season goal total to 21. Also scoring goals for the Cardinals in the second half were sophomores Olivia Marziale with one, Molly Rourke with two, and freshman Mallory Eymer, and Jenna Lippert who both scored once for the Cardinals.

The win came at an important point in the season for Fisher. Although they have had success out of the conference, they have struggled thus far in the always difficult Empire 8, dropping games to both Stevens Tech and Ithaca College. The Cardinals will have to continue their winning ways against rival Nazareth on April 12, when the Cardinals travel the short distance to Nazareth’s campus, where they will face off under the lights at 7 p.m. at the turf stadium.

This game has playoff implications for both teams, as they both are in need of a conference win to help them make the Empire 8 tournament. The tournament only features the top four conference team, so each win is critical.