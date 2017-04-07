Another successful Gilda’s Cup at St. John Fisher College

Teams from all over New York turned out for the event’s fourth year.

Peggy Hogan-Rao, Managing Editor

Gilda’s Cup improv competition took place at St. John Fisher College for the 4th time on April 1, from 6-9 p.m. With a turnout of 70 people, The PRIMA Group and Gilda’s Club would say that this event was a success.

Gianna Sarkis, the account executive for Gilda’s Club of Rochester, said, “we raised about $2,000, and it all went to Gilda’s Club.”

Gilda’s Club is a nonprofit organization that helps those suffering from cancer in the Rochester area.

There were teams from all over New York State that participated including Buffalo State, SUNY Geneseo, SUNY Oswego, St. John Fisher College, Syracuse University and LeMoyne College.

Sarkis was very happy with the event.

“Everyone had a great time, and the chocolate fountain was a hit,” she said.

