St. John Fisher spreads cancer awareness at annual Relay For Life

Mike Maraghi, staff writer

St. John Fisher College hosted its annual Relay For Life to raise awareness for the effects of cancer and raise funds for cancer research on Friday, Mar. 31 in the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Athletic Center.

Relay For Life is a twelve-hour walkathon that began at 6 p.m. on that Friday and ended at 6 a.m. the following morning.

The Senior Coordinator of Relay For Life Lindsey Michaud said, “we’ve raised over $15,000 so far, which is awesome. There’s a ton of people here, there’s entertainment going on and prizes being given out, so it’s going great. Everyone really seems to be enjoying themselves and it’s just an opportunity for people to gather and have a great time and donate to a great cause.”

All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society through the Hope Lodge. The Hope Lodge is located in Rochester, NY and houses cancer patients and their families while they undergo treatment.

The opening ceremony began at 6 p.m. with a word from Dr. Rooney, president of the campus, and followed with a speech from cancer survivor Dr. Nelson Tuttle. At 10:30 p.m. the event hosted the Luminaria Ceremony & slide show accompanied with speaker Mr. Metzlero. Various Fisher clubs made an appearance including Fisher Players, Drastic Measures, Irish Dance Club and Fisher Dance Club. At 2 a.m. the athletic center hosted the Fight Back Ceremony and concluded the twelve-hour walk at 6 a.m.

Sophomore Emma Franczak was representing Love Your Melon, just one of the many clubs in attendance. “Love Your Melon was created to benefit childhood cancer. So, we sell beanies and others products. And a lot of the proceeds go to kids with cancer. It’s a big opportunity for us to be out here, especially to reach out to our campus because we’re a pretty new club on campus,” said Franczak.

For more information on how to get involved, contact the American Cancer Society at 800-227-2345 or visit https://www.cancer.org.