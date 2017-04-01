Professionals Empower Females to Conquer the Work field

Olivia Wild, staff writer

Female professionals encouraged Fisher students to enter professions where inequality still exists on March 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lead #LikeAGirl Power Panel hosted by The Prima Group. Hors d’oeuvres were offered to guests prior to the start of the panel discussion.

The Lead #LikeAGirl began with a leadership training event held at the Golisano Gateway on March 28 at 7 p.m. “We all wanted to expand it to include two events and we had the workshop last night and the powerhouse panel tonight,” said Rozelle, faculty advisor of The Prima Group.

The creation of a woman leadership event was prompted by Professor Arien Rozelle and current event chairs Alexandra Hristodoulou ‘17 and Rachael Zalewski ‘17. Rozelle said “Lead Like a Girl was initiated last year in response to the leadership disparity in the communication field.”

The females a part of the panel included Katrina Busch, president of Roberts Communications; Lauren Dixon, founder and CEO of Dixon Schwabl Advertising; Elaine Naum, vice president and group account director of Partners + Napier; and Tracy Till, founder of Butler/Till.

Hristodoulou said “these events were done efficiently and effectively… because we wanted to make sure that this was as a strong event as possible because we knew so many strong women were coming.”

Topics discussed included daily work tasks, personal definitions of leadership, and the most memorable moments of being a leader. Following, the audience prompted further discussion by asking the panelists questions.

When responding to the event and messages conveyed, Freshman Natasha Mezza said “ first of all it’s accessible to all students because it is right here and second it’s good to have young communication majors, like myself, to see women who have essentially made it in a time where women are seen as inferior.”