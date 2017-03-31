Khari Demos, Sports Editor

In the midst of being in conference play, the St. John Fisher men’s and women’s lacrosse teams prepare to work with Donate Life America to play in benefit games for the non-profit organization. Donate Life America is a group that has made it an effort to increasing the number of donated organs, eyes and tissue available for transplant to save and heal lives.

For the men’s lacrosse team, this game is much bigger than an Empire 8 contest with Nazareth. Associate head coach Dave Dobbins was met with the decision of working with Donate Life when he and his family dealt with the passing of his five and a half month old daughter Colleen 6 years ago. The Dobbins family took the negatives of the situation and turned it into a positive.

“Her heart saved a baby boy in Canada and her liver, pancreas and small bowel saved a baby girl on the west coast.”

Despite this being a huge game for the 5-3 Fisher squad that looks to make up for dropping a conference game last weekend against Hartwick, the cause of Donate Life will easily be the most important aspect of the day.

“The Fisher Lacrosse Family is honored to support Donate Life and Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network in order to raise awareness and encourage more people to register as organ donors,” mentioned Dobbins. “We appreciate Coach Michele and the Women’s Lacrosse team supporting the cause as well.”

For the No. 18 ranked women’s team, the Cardinals followed up a loss to No. 17 Williams Smith and Stevens with a win over No. 14 ranked Brockport to improve their record to 4-2. Saturday’s game with No. 10 Ithaca has more behind it than just being a top 25 matchup.

Ithaca has been the regular season conference champions for four of the last five, while Fisher has won the conference tournament the last five years. Fisher and Ithaca have also met in all of five of those conference championship games as well.

Benefit events like the Donate Life Games, Courage Bowl with football and Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Game with soccer have become staples of the Fisher Athletic Department. The purpose being to raise awareness and make light of the negative situations by congregating people through sports.