Cardinals find revenge against rival Ithaca

The Cardinals baseball team started conference play with an important comeback win over Ithaca.

*Photo provided by St. John Fisher athletics.

St. John Fisher baseball avenged its loss in the Empire 8 Championship a year ago, and started conference play on the right note with a 5-4 victory over Ithaca.

The game was postponed from Saturday to Sunday, being played at Onondaga Community College due to the conditions at the Bombers’ Freeman Field.

The Cardinals trailed early on throughout, falling behind 3-0 through 3 innings. Allen Murphy and Scott Eisenmenger, however, would lead the charge on the comeback run.

Murphy batted three of four on the night, adding two RBI’s to the total. The freshman also scored two runs as well.

Eisenmenger was three of five hitting, with two RBI’s, and two runs scored. One of the Empire 8’s best power hitters kept up his hot streak, knocking out a home run for his third consecutive game.

Fisher now has a record of 7-5 overall, and will play a four game slate the rest of this week. The Cardinals will get back into non-conference play with games against the University of Rochester and RIT, and then a conference doubleheader with SUNY Canton.