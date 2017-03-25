Lady Cardinals look to rebound against Stevens after first loss

The women’s lacrosse team look to rebound today in its first conference matchup of the season after losing to a nationally ranked opponent.

Mehmet Ozen, Staff Writer

The St. John Fisher Women’s Lacrosse had back to back games this past week where the team went 1-1. First the Cardinals hosted Suny Oneonta on Saturday winning 16-8 and then they traveled to No. 17 William Smith College Tuesday night and lost a double overtime thriller 6-5.

In the 2017 home opener against Oneonta, the Cardinals dominated play ending the game on a 8-4 second half run to get the victory. Fisher junior and Division I transfer Claire Bollin led the Cardinals with 5 goals in the game. Senior Jordan Johnson guided the offense with 4 assists. The Cardinals led the game with 18 ground balls and Senior goalie Hayley Peets played the entire game making four saves overall.

In the tightly contested matchup against nationally ranked William Smith College, the score shifted back and forth throughout but the Herrons prevailed late on Melissa Moore’s fourth goal of the game.

Claire Bollin led the Cardinals with 2 points, one goal, and one assist each. Five different players for Fisher scored on the night as well. Peets had a very busy game, making 10 stops in 66 minutes.

Fisher will travel to New Jersey to face Stevens Institute of Technology today, March 25 at 11 A.M. for their first conference matchup of the year. It’ll be a very important contest for the Cardinals hopes to host the conference tournament at the end of April.